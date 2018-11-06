Despite a massive infusion of Nike co-founder Phil Knight's money and a relentless effort to convince voters he's a moderate, Republican nominee for governor and state Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend) appears to be falling short in his effort to unseat incumbent Gov. Kate Brown (D-Oregon).
The first release of numbers at 8 pm showed Brown with a commanding, nearly 11 percentage-point lead with almost one million votes counted. Given that Democrats tend to do better as election nights wear on, and about half the likely votes are counted, it will be very difficult for Buehler to catch up
The two combined to spend nearly $36 million, a number that doubles the previous record spending on an Oregon governor's race and will increase as the candidates disclosure contributions that came in on the last week of the campaign.
Knight gave Buehler $2.5 million and gave at least another $1 million to the Republican Governors Association, which has given Buehler $3.4 million.
Comments