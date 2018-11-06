Portland's Clean Energy Initiative, otherwise known as Measure 26-201, appears to have energized voters, judging from early returns Tuesday night.
On the first release at 8 pm, the measure was ahead by a 63 percent to 36 percent margin.
The measure would levy a 1 percent tax on the Portland sales of certain retailers with sales of more than $500,000 in the city and more than $1 billion nationally. The tax would be spent on energy efficiency, green energy and job training for low income and minority Portlanders.
The victory comes with broad support from public officials, against skepticism from the press. WW and The Oregonian urged a "no" vote on the measure based on concerns about the vagueness of the plans for spending the $30 million to $80 million a year it could raise.
But the prospect of taxing companies such as Walmart and Home Depot and spending the money on energy efficiency, green energy and job training for low income and minority Portlanders proved irresistible.
