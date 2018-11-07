Plenty of car drivers cause far worse damage to other vehicles in Portland. But this legal demand—an Uber driver seeking cash from a scooter rental company—is unprecedented in the city, and doesn't bode well for Skip's image. From the time of its founding, Skip has billed itself as "the responsible scooter company." (It even pulled some scooters off the street last week after heavy rains.) And, with less than two weeks until the end of Portland's scooter pilot program, the suit raises questions about whether the city is adequately policing the startups.