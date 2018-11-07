The opportunity for Buehler in Multnomah County: the large number of non-affiliated voters, who outnumber Republicans in Multnomah County 2.5 to 1. Although conventional wisdom is those voters lean left, the fact that they don't feel strongly enough to register with a party suggested they might be swayed by the moderate policies Buehler laid out: He claimed he was pro-choice, willing to work on gun control and a believer in climate change. He said he'd also bring some "tough love" to Portland streets.