Election Breaks Spending and Turnout Records: When all the ballots have been counted, the 2018 general election will shatter previous Oregon records for campaign spending and voter participation. At press deadlines Nov. 6, the two candidates for governor had between them raised nearly $36 million. The Republican nominee, state Rep. Knute Buehler (Bend), had collected $18.4 million, slightly ahead of the incumbent Democrat, Gov. Kate Brown, who raised $17.2 million. A week's worth of contributions have yet to be disclosed. With the final day's ballot turn-ins yet to be tallied, more than 1.35 million Oregonians had already voted. That's nearly as many as the number who voted in the largest midterm election in Oregon history, the 1.54 million in 2014. If historical patterns hold, about 2 million Oregonians will vote in this election, a huge increase attributable to the automatic voter registration bill Brown wrote when she was secretary of state. Read full coverage of the results at wweek.com.