"Although we were initially drawn to this property for its close-in location, access to transportation and its potential to be transformative to the east bank of the Willamette, it became apparent to us that the Albina Vision Trust's board of directors has a long-range plan for the building and the immediate area that will serve the overall community in a very meaningful way," PDP founder and CEO Craig Cheek said in a statement. "Albina Vision's focus on diversity and social equity is aligned with our mission, and we are putting our full support behind it."