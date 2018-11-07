Back in April, the Portland Diamond Project identified two sites for a stadium to hold the Major League Baseball franchise it hopes to bring to this city.
The first, the Northwest Portland campus of the ESCO Corp., a steel company, was sold to a group of private investors who aren't interested in baseball.
Today, the Diamond Project announced it is giving up on the second site, the headquarters of the Portland Public School district.
The baseball group, whose investors include Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, says it is deferring the Albina Vision project, an effort to revitalize the Rose Quarter, a formerly African American neighborhood that includes the PPS building.
"Although we were initially drawn to this property for its close-in location, access to transportation and its potential to be transformative to the east bank of the Willamette, it became apparent to us that the Albina Vision Trust's board of directors has a long-range plan for the building and the immediate area that will serve the overall community in a very meaningful way," PDP founder and CEO Craig Cheek said in a statement. "Albina Vision's focus on diversity and social equity is aligned with our mission, and we are putting our full support behind it."
The Diamond Project says it will identify other sites "in a few weeks." WW previously reported the group entered into talks with the Port of Portland for Terrminal 2, a little-used 53-acre site on the Willamette River in industrial Northwest Portland.
