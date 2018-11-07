Last week, WW wrote about the 30th anniversary of one of the bleakest moments in Portland history: The murder of Ethiopian immigrant Mulugeta Seraw by racist skinheads ("It Happened Here," WW, Oct. 31, 2018). WW took a look back at the crime, spoke with Seraw's uncle, and followed the thread from what happened in 1988 to the political brawls that have escalated in Portland streets this year. Here's what readers had to say.