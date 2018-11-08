"By farming in community spaces, like churches, schools, community center and even homeowners property, I easily meet these requirements [although] it is about a half an acre at a time," Dixon wrote on her campaign Facebook page before the election. "I learned after filing that I am somewhat unique [in] having minor properties all over the zone rather than continuous acreage. This actually is one of the aspects I am most proud of. This is what community building looks like," Dixon said.