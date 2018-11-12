Campaign staff for state Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon (D-Woodburn) have formally unionized with the Campaign Workers Guild, making them the first campaign workers in Oregon to do so.
After four bargaining sessions with Alonso Leon and FuturePAC, the campaign arm for the Democratic Party of Oregon, staffers on Sept. 28 presented Alonso Leon with a letter recognizing their union. She signed it on Oct. 10.
"Our campaign has made history by becoming the first unionized campaign in Oregon," stated Erin Delaney, campaign manager for Alonso Leon. "I am proud to be represented by CWG at the bargaining table and look forward to coming to an agreement with FuturePAC and Representative Alonso Leon."
Since they launched earlier this year, the Campaign Workers Guild has helped ratify collective bargaining agreements for workers across the country working on 23 campaigns, three state party coordinated campaigns, and two other organizations. This is their first successful unionization drive in Oregon.
