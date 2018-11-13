An Oregon Health and Sciences University doctor, Dr. Esther Choo, is at the center of a doctor-led campaign for gun control against the National Rifle Association.
Choo, an OHSU emergency doctor and assistant professor, last Thursday criticized an NRA tweet that took issue with American College of Physicians' new guidelines for doctors for protecting patients against gun violence.
The gun rights advocacy group called doctors "self important" and advised them to "stay in their lane," the Portland Business Journal first reported.
Someone should tell self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane. Half of the articles in Annals of Internal Medicine are pushing for gun control. Most upsetting, however, the medical community seems to have consulted NO ONE but themselves. https://t.co/oCR3uiLtS7 — NRA (@NRA) November 7, 2018
In response, Choo tweeted: "We are not self-important: we are important to the care of others. We are not anti-gun: we are anti-bullet holes in our patients."
The NRA's tweet last Wednesday came just hours before a gunman opened fire at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, killing 12 people.
Choo's response has prompted a wave of doctors to share ER stories of gun violence under the hashtag "ThisisOurLane."
Here's what Choo and other physicians around the nation are sharing:
Comments