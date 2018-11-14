Employees at a Burgerville location on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard want to join peers at the chain's Powell Boulevard and Gladstone locations in being recognized as a union.
According to a Burgerville Workers Union statement, workers today presented the Vancouver, Wash-based company with a petition for formal recognition. Union organizers hope for voluntary recognition from the company, but say they will file for a formal election with the National Labor Relations Board on Friday if that does not happen.
"Burgerville corporate likes to say that they're excited to work with the union and listen to us workers," says James Curry, an employee at the Hawthorne Burgerville. "This is their chance to do the right thing and prove it."
Eighty percent of the Hawthorne Burgerville employees have signed a petition in support of unionizing, BVWU's statement notes.
In April, workers at the chain's Powell Street location voted to form the nation's first fast food union. A month later, employees at the Gladstone Burgerville also voted to unionize.
A spokesperson for Burgerville could not immediately be reached for comment.
Comments