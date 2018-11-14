Merkley Seeks Oregon Law Change to Aid Presidential Bid: U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) is openly mulling a run for president. But a bid for the White House carries risks: By state law, he would have to give up his Senate seat to run. Salem sources tell WW Merkley has quietly asked state legislators for a change in Oregon law so he can run for both president and the U.S. Senate in 2020. (Earlier this month, New Jersey approved a similar request by Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker.) Merkley served as speaker of the Oregon House in 2007 and retains a reservoir of goodwill in that chamber. He may face more resistance in the Senate, where Democrats are more conservative. "Sen. Merkley has been approached by Oregonians who have expressed interest in changing the law," says Merkley spokesman Ray Zaccaro. "He agrees this is something that should be addressed."