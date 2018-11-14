The Oregon Senate Democrats will elect officers Nov. 16 at Salishan Resort in Gleneden Beach.
Despite gain an 18-12 super-majority over Republicans Nov. 6, senators may not be doing much celebrating at the coast.
Instead, the action will focus on the desire of more liberal members to change caucus rules and challenge the leadership of Senate President Peter Courtney (D-Salem), who has led the chamber since 2002.
Dissidents want Courtney to allow bills to come to the floor more freely, without 16 "yes" votes and without necessarily having GOP support. Sources tell WW Courtney and Senate Majority Leader Ginny Burdick (D-Portland) will be asked to change those rules or face leadership challenges.
Burdick says senators routinely bring new ideas to retreats. "We always have changes in leadership and a discussion of caucus guidelines," Burdick says. "It may be more substantive this time, but I can't discuss details."
