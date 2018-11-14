Oregonians have a high rate of diabetes: 9.6 percent of the state's 4.2 million people suffer from the disease. That's a rate significantly higher than in Washington state (7.7 percent) and the national average (8.7 percent). As many as 1.1 million people in Oregon may have prediabetes, according to state figures, which means they are likely to acquire the disease if they don't change their habits.