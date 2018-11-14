“The year is 2018,” wrote Teela Foxworth, chair of humanities at Portland Community College and daughter of former Portland Police Chief Derrick Foxworth. “But if you caught the most recent cover of Willamette Week, you may have thought it was 1918. The depiction of Chief of Police Danielle Outlaw was abhorrent, disgusting and overtly racist.”

The day after the image was published, we learned from one of our readers that the artist, who lives in Baltimore, drew an illustration for a Chicago newspaper earlier this year that became a focus of racial controversy. We don’t believe these two unrelated covers reflect his body of work, but it’s certainly something we would have taken into consideration had we known about it.

In fact, the feedback we’ve received has caused us to think hard about our blind spots.

We didn’t intend to offend people with this illustration. But good intentions aren’t enough. This is a fraught moment in the politics of both our city and nation—people of color are gaining historic victories, but bigots are also feeling emboldened.

And the fact is that the three people who made this decision—our editor, news editor and art director—are white. We didn’t see the potential for hurt in this cover. That tells us we need to bring more perspectives than our own to evaluate our work.

We pledge to do that. And we’re sorry.

“We want to challenge our readers—and sometimes that means being a bit brash and directly confronting people in power,” says WW Editor Mark Zusman. “But that’s exactly the reason we don’t want to offend people by accident—especially a police chief who’s making history, regardless of our differences on policy. We’re going to bring more perspectives into making these decisions in the future, so we hit the notes we’re trying for.”

We’ve talked with several people with different views on the illustration, and are running excerpts of their thoughts here.