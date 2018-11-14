Soon after last week’s issue hit the newsstands, we began hearing concerns about the image on its cover.
Anne Colletta
It is caricatures like these and tone-deaf comments from white talk-show hosts or #45 [President Donald Trump] that make it incredibly clear that our American K-12 education system needs a makeover on the history section of their curriculum. If we continue to ignore and glance over these distasteful yet vital parts of history because they are shameful and embarrassing, we can never do better. If we don’t teach kids at a young age about the deeply uncomfortable racist past of those that came before, then we can expect this type of behavior and gross oversight of a room full of grown adults at a so-called local liberal newspaper, to approve such volatile rhetoric, to continue.
This is a dangerous precedent to set about what happens to women of color when they’re in positions of power. And after Tuesday’s historic victories across the country for women and women of color specifically, we are not going anywhere. Consider this a learning opportunity and start to critically analyze policies rather than make buffooneries of us based on our gender and race and in doing so, denigrating our intelligence and capabilities.
Shame on you.
Teela Foxworth
Humanities Department Chair
Portland Community College
It’s a bad cover. It’s a caricature of someone that’s not immediately clear that it’s Chief Outlaw, when you look at it. I had someone say, “I thought it was a Nazi depiction.” It wasn’t appropriate for the story they were trying to tell. I think it is in keeping with, frankly, local news outlets—Willamette Week and others—[using] really ugly depictions of black leaders in our community. Time and time again, outlets will use really unflattering pictures of me, although there are plenty of other ones available, and it’s not necessarily appropriate for the story. So to see Chief Outlaw portrayed in that way, not only was it unnecessary, but I think it continues to convey this sort of image and this stereotype that for some reason the media locally is in love with, of showing black folks in a negative light.
Nkenge Harmon Johnson
President and CEO
Urban League of Portland
Interviewed on Oregon Public Broadcasting Nov. 9.
I just viewed the Willamette Week cover for this week, and I believe that your paper should apologize for the art that you ran. It’s highly offensive and disrespectful to the African-American community. You’re making the chief look like a black caricature circa the civil rights era. I would also recommend that you hire a diversity/equity editor to approve of cover choices moving forward. This one seems to be in quite poor taste.
Zakir Khan, JD
Board Chair
Council on American-Islamic Relations Oregon
I went to the library and saw the cover of Willamette Week, and I was very concerned about the characterization. I found it very offensive, toward not only an African-American, but also toward a woman.
Rep. Margaret Doherty
D-Tigard
