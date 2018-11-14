As an older, music-loving bisexual and co-founder of Wonder Ballroom and my eponymous gallery (context), who just saw the film Bohemian Rhapsody (got the last two seats at Laurelhurst Theater for a matinee—other screenings were sold out), I take huge exception to Jay Horton's scathing "one star" review [Movies, WW, Nov. 7, 2018]. His comments are akin to the critics who once dubbed the "new" Queen songs crap, not worth listening to. I found the film one brilliant interpretation of Freddie Mercury in all his contradictions and genius and complex life. I would see it again multiple times, and I have never really done that with a film. So, fuck that review. I can say that, I believe, in the current state of disaffairs going on in the country. I believe it will be a big critical and commercial success.