Last week, WW wrote about a discrimination complaint filed by a transgender Powell's employee, Zee Brewer ("Shelved," WW, Nov. 7, 2018). Brewer, who is nonbinary and wishes to be referred to by the pronouns "they," "them" and "their," says Powell's corporate office refused for months to institute a gender-neutral restroom. Here's how readers weighed in.
Erik Anderson, via Facebook: "I have in all my years never understood the need for gender-specific bathrooms. It's a waste of space; all humans, regardless of sex (gender and sex being different), have two fundamental needs: to pee and to crap. Put in floor-to-ceiling dividers, a few sinks and call it a day."
John Doll, via wweek.com: "The only real solution is for Powell's to shut its doors. It is a losing battle with the radical left. They are most content destroying everything."
Laura O'Hearn, via Facebook: "We all worry about stumbling over pronouns and offending someone. Some people handle it better than others."
Jamee Greer, via Facebook: "There's a difference between a stumble and flat-out discrimination like excluding one employee from group activities, demanding to know their HIV status, or limiting bathroom breaks. It's not difficult to say 'they' rather than 'he' or 'she,' and fighting that simple request or mocking those who use 'they' pronouns does what, exactly? Belittle others so you feel better about yourself? Come on."
Ultimate Man, via wweek.com: "I have sympathy but I'm trying to see the end result. How many different bathrooms will we need in the end?"
Carol Hardman, via Facebook: "Powell's Books really screwed this up."
The Real Life, Not Fantasy
As an older, music-loving bisexual and co-founder of Wonder Ballroom and my eponymous gallery (context), who just saw the film Bohemian Rhapsody (got the last two seats at Laurelhurst Theater for a matinee—other screenings were sold out), I take huge exception to Jay Horton's scathing "one star" review [Movies, WW, Nov. 7, 2018]. His comments are akin to the critics who once dubbed the "new" Queen songs crap, not worth listening to. I found the film one brilliant interpretation of Freddie Mercury in all his contradictions and genius and complex life. I would see it again multiple times, and I have never really done that with a film. So, fuck that review. I can say that, I believe, in the current state of disaffairs going on in the country. I believe it will be a big critical and commercial success.
Mark Woolley
Northeast Portland
