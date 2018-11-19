"Senator Johnson and Senator Steiner Hayward are two of the most experienced budgeteers in the Legislature. They have 25 years of Ways and Means experience between them," Courtney said in a statement. "They are accomplished individuals. One is a doctor [Steiner Hayward]. The other is pilot with a law degree [Johnson]. They know and respect each other. One is private sector. The other is public sector. They have worked well together in the past. I know they will make a formidable team."