Soak up today's blue skies, because it's about to get dreary out.
The National Weather Service forecasts heavy rain in Portland on Thanksgiving, and potential snow accumulation on Oregon Cascade Passes starting that Thursday afternoon.
Portlanders traveling out of town over Government Camp, Willamette Pass and Santiam Pass highways should prepare for potential ice and snow through the weekend, Oregon Public Broadcasting first reported.
While snow is predicted to start accumulating above pass levels Wednesday, NWS says it will "gradually drop to around 3,500 feet by Saturday morning."
NWS Portland also cautions locals to clear out storm drains and gutters before this weekend's heavy rains to avoid flooding.
