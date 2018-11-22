If Portland's sidewalks suddenly appear more serene, perhaps that's because the scooters are gone.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation's four-month-long e-scooter pilot program ended Wednesday, Nov. 20 and, with the trial period concluded, the city released its final round of ridership figures.
That data show that since July 25, when scooters were deployed on city streets, Portlanders have taken a total of 698,880 trips. In four months, the scooters also logged a total of 801,887 miles, with the average trip length being 1.2 miles.
Dylan Rivera, a PBOT spokesman, says the agency now plans to share its expanded findings with the public and seek input.
"There are a variety of factors that PBOT and the community will need to consider for us to determine the long-term future of this new technology," Rivera told WW.
Scooters would not return to Portland streets until next year if the city does decide to extend any of the scooter operator's licenses.
