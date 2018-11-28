Merkley's Election Request Rankles Some: U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) wants to be allowed to run for president in 2020 while keeping his U.S. Senate seat—and his desire for a change in Oregon law that bars him from seeking two elected offices at once continues to roil Salem. As WW first reported, Merkley has asked about changing the law, as New Jersey did for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) earlier this month. The request is a source of intense discussion among Oregon's Congressional delegation and in Salem. Most lawmakers are keeping mum but state Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend), who is leaving the Legislature in January after losing the governor's race, was willing to comment. "I certainly would be against it," Buehler says. "As an elected official, you need to have a singularity of purpose and you can't do that if you are running for two offices." As for Buehler's own plans, he says he's enjoying being free from obligations for the first time since he was 14. "I'm just letting the dust settle," he says.