Chau, a Vancouver-based explorer, Instagram photographer and self-styled Christian evangelist, traveled to the island in the Bay of Bengal this month, after explaining to his parents that he felt a duty to tell the inhabitants about Jesus.

Chau was reportedly shot with a bow and arrow by Sentinelese tribesmen earlier this month. As of Nov. 28, his body has been on the island for 11 days.

Indian authorities have not yet retrieved Chau because they don’t want to provoke a confrontation. Longstanding laws prohibit outsiders from visiting North Sentinel in order to preserve the culture and protect the islanders from foreign microbes.

Chau had planned to visit North Sentinel Island for years, according to the Washington Post . He received support from the missionary group All Nations, which is based in Kansas City, Mo.

In an interview with Christianity Today , Mary Ho, the director of All Nations, said that Chau had first reached out to the organization two years ago, but had felt compelled to visit the Sentinelese since he was a teenager.