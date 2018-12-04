Portland's overnight temperatures are beginning to drop below freezing.
That means access to warming shelters is life-saving for homeless residents. Multnomah County reports that it will fund 300 seasonal winter beds this year, in addition to the 1,300 publicly funded beds that operate year round.
Here's where residents in need can find winter warming shelters as temperatures plummet.
Today, as The Oregonian previously reported, Portland developer and owner of Project ^, Tom Cody, opened a shelter in an an old recording studio space at 1150 NW 17th Ave.
The Project ^ shelter will be open 6 pm to 6 am daily, and will accept six families each day until it is full.
Last week, an unused portion of the County's Walnut Park Complex in Northeast Portland also opened overnight accommodations for up to 80 people. The shelter reserves priority beds for people over 55, veterans, and those with disabilities.
Walnut Park Shelter, at 5329 NE Martin Luther King Blvd., will be open every day from 5 pm to 7:30 am and will stay open until April.
For veterans in need of shelter, Do Good Multnomah, at 5830 NE Alameda St., is adding 40 beds to its 40-bed shelter. 30 of those seasonal beds will be set aside for non-veterans.
Portsmouth Union Church, at 4775 N. Lombard, usually only operates as a severe weather shelter. But this year, with financial backing from the Joint Office of Homeless Services, the church added 50 beds to host people throughout the winter.
Reservations for all seasonal shelters can be obtained at the Bud Clark Commons, 650 NW Irving, or by calling 211 or 503-280-4700.
In instances of severe winter weather—when temperatures fall below 25 degrees Fahrenheit, or when forecasts predict at least an inch of snow or freezing rain—additional warming shelters will open for anyone in need.
Portlanders with extra winter gear to donate and those who want to volunteer at shelters during severe weather events can find information at 211info.org.
