Episcopal Church Sued for Sex Abuse: A man who grew up in Portland has sued the local diocese of the Episcopal church and St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Parish in Beaverton for sexual abuse he suffered as a child. A youth pastor for the diocese, William V. Wetzel allegedly groomed and abused the plaintiff in the 1970s during Sunday school and other church events in and near Portland. The lawsuit, first reported by the Portland Tribune, alleges the church failed to properly monitor Wetzel and neglected to investigate reports of abuse. The pastor died in 2016. The suit, filed by Portland law firm Vogt & Long last month, seeks $3.1 million in damages. Since filing the suit, the man's lawyers say a second alleged victim has surfaced. "The Episcopal Diocese of Oregon is deeply grieved by the allegations of abuse," the church said in a statement.