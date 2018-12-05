“Sen. Merkley’s voice would add a great deal to the presidential debate. Oregon should consider joining other states that allow their elected officials to seek re-election and run for president.”

Gov. Kate Brown

“Gov. Brown’s current focus is on helping Oregon families thrive and working with legislators, stakeholders, and community members on her budget and policy agenda, which does not include a proposal for legislation on this topic,” says her spokeswoman Kate Kondayen. “Should a formal proposal be brought forward, Gov. Brown would consider it as she does any other legislation that isn’t a priority.”

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum

“Attorney General Rosenblum could be asked for an official legal interpretation of the law and its impact,” said spokeswoman Kristina Edmunsen, “so for that reason she is declining to comment.” (Disclosure: Rosenblum is married to the co-owner of WW’s parent company.)

State Treasurer Tobias Read

“Yes, I would support limited changes that would allow Oregon

values to inform national conversations.”

Oregon Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian

Declined to answer.

Senate President Peter Courtney (D-Salem)

Did not respond.

House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland)

“I haven’t had a chance to have any discussions on the issue and don’t have a position on it yet.”