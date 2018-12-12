1. Despite a glut, natural gas prices will be higher this winter. Oregon produces virtually no natural gas, and two-thirds of the gas we consume comes from Canada. Prices spiked immediately after the rupture, briefly trading at up to 30 times the pre-explosion price, according to Randy Friedman, NW Natural's director of gas supply. They have since softened but remain about 25 percent higher than pre-explosion prices. Prices for residential buyers are set before the heating season—and this year were at 15-year lows. They will be adjusted upward next summer to reflect the explosion. Friedman says the supplies will remain tight for months as the pipeline gets repaired. "We are not going to be out of this situation until the winter is over," he says.