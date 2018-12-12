Sondland Blasts the French: Gordon Sondland, the Portland hotel magnate whose $1 million contribution to President Donald J. Trump's inauguration helped land him the position of U.S. ambassador to the European Union, jumped with both feet into simmering trade disputes between the U.S. and the EU this week. Sondland, who is stationed at EU headquarters in Brussels, told Politico that Europeans are "out of touch." The trade talks involve European exports, such as German cars, and U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas and agricultural products. Sondland singled out the French for particular scorn: "They want to protect agriculture at all costs, even if it completely destabilizes the relationship, and I think they are taking a very parochial view." European officials declined Politico's request for comment.