Your actions put us in a difficult position. We rely on the Give!Guide to help us raise a substantial amount of revenue. At the same time, we were uncomfortable promoting anything associated with Willamette Week in light of these incidents. The Give!Guide is a great gift to our community and to our nonprofit organizations. It allows us to raise vital funds for our organizations, introduces us to hundreds of new donors, and reconnects us each year to Portlanders who give to us through the Give!Guide. Our decision about whether to apply for inclusion in the Give!Guide next year will depend on what tangible action we see Willamette Week taking to address the blind spots identified in your response.