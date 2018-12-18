Almost everything that Zuckerberg or Sandberg says publicly has truth—bringing people together, making it possible for people to communicate, for groups to share information and ideas, small advertisers to find narrow targets that would be otherwise hard to find. Those are all positive things. But almost all have downsides. Fostering easy communication also happens to be a great way to incite mass violence. Bringing groups together may allow your local knitting circle to arrange its weekly meetings, and it's also a great way for the previously hidden chapter of the Ku Klux Klan to come together. It's just not all roses and sunshine, and that's the problem.