Even if political backlash forces Kotek to scale down her plan, it could still have a meaningful effect in Portland, where incremental changes to city zoning code (such as allowing duplexes where only single-family homes are currently permitted) have been repeatedly delayed. More than 70 percent of Stumptown's residential land is designated for single-family housing, and Portland—along with cities where sprawl is prized over density—has among the highest rates of single-home occupancy in the country.