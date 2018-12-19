But Daniels moved to Michigan for the final six weeks of the race and, as the No. 2 Trump campaign official there, basked in the glow of Trump's upset win.

Meanwhile, Stryk turned his attention to his vineyard. Court records show a distribution company and the Roseburg Country Club won court judgments against him in 2016. The records show he hadn't paid his tab at the club and, more importantly, failed to reimburse a bonded wine warehouse for state and federal excise taxes.