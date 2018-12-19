We look at this as trauma-informed professionals and through an equity lens. Images on murals and in public art speak to the norms and values of the community. We are an elementary school. As elementary educators, we understand the power of images, especially with prereaders or students with limited English. It is one thing to teach history and current events by embedding events in a historical context with age-appropriate books and discussions in our classrooms. And it is another to have images of war, terrorism and slavery, free from any context, on our walls. There are images of the burning twin towers, a package from the Unabomber, planes flying into buildings, and burning, sinking ships. Imagine being a refugee or immigrant from a war-torn country seeing a large mural on the wall of soldiers fighting in Iraq with bombs raining down on a cartoonish version of a Middle Eastern city. That is outside our kindergarten and first-grade classrooms. Smoke from bombs form the word "Kosovo" outside our gym. What is the message we send to our students when the depictions of African-Americans on our walls are sports stars or entertainers or slaves and the white people are politicians and astronauts? Or the depictions of Native Americans are shooting arrows and on the warpath or the Disney version of Pocahontas? How about the arbitrary images of the crudest ethnic stereotypes with seemingly no context at all?