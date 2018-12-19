Hernandez: Implicit bias exists everywhere. The journalism community has been very homogenous in terms of white male representation. And that has a consequence in terms of viewpoints, analysis and stories that get chosen. When I was running for school board, for example, I met with a former elected who was a white female, and she asked me, "How do I know that you're not just going to represent Latinos?' We can see that question and what she is implying by asking it. The implication is that because I am Latino, I will only think about and care about the Latino community. Yet I grew up in this country, I grew up in this state, and I grew up in East County. So why wouldn't I care about everybody?