Eddie, the Oregon Zoo sea otter who became an internet sensation thanks to his slam-dunking skills, has died at the age of 20.
The zoo announced his death in a press release stating that he was humanely euthanized this morning due to a decline in health related to his advanced years. On the cusp of his 21st birthday, Eddie was one of the oldest sea otters on the planet.
"Male sea otters seldom live past 15 years, so Eddie was among the very oldest of his kind," said Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo's marine life area. "He was quite feisty as a young otter, and we still saw that spirit come through during his later years."
Though the sea otter had humble beginnings—he was orphaned as a pup along the California coast in 1998—Eddie become known as one of the most talented sea otters around after a video of him dunking a pint-sized basketball went viral. His natural ability as a baller became apparent during therapy sessions for arthritic elbow joints. The clip ended up amassing 1.7 million views, and propelled Eddie to online stardom. To mark his 20th birthday in March, Portland Trail Blazers mascot Blaze delivered a gift basket full of enrichment toys to Eddie and his keepers.
Sea otters play a critical role in the Pacific Coast marine ecosystem, but are listed on the Endangered Species list. Prized for their fur, the animals were hunted to the brink of extinction during the late 1800s and early 1900s. Conservationists are now considering reintroducing them off the Oregon Coast. Thanks in part to sea otters like Eddie, we can all appreciate the part they play in our environment—as well as the talented outliers who can dunk like Jordan.
UPDATE, 2:21 pm: The Oregonian took note of Eddie's other proclivities in a web headline, and the internet responded with an outpouring of respect.
Comments