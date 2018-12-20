Sea otters play a critical role in the Pacific Coast marine ecosystem, but are listed on the Endangered Species list. Prized for their fur, the animals were hunted to the brink of extinction during the late 1800s and early 1900s. Conservationists are now considering reintroducing them off the Oregon Coast. Thanks in part to sea otters like Eddie, we can all appreciate the part they play in our environment—as well as the talented outliers who can dunk like Jordan.