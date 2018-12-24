Gov. Kate Brown has named Oregon Court of Appeals Judge Chris Garrett to fill a vacant seat on the Oregon Supreme Court.
After graduating from Reed College and the University of Chicago Law School, Garrett practiced law for the Perkins Coie firm in Portland. A Democrat, he also served as a member of the Oregon House of Representatives from 2009 through 2013, representing Lake Oswego.
Former Gov. John Kitzhaber originally named him to the Oregon Court of Appeals bench. On the Supreme Court, he will replace trail-blazing Justice Rives Kistler, who is retiring. When former Gov. Ted Kulongoski named Kistler to Oregon's highest court in 2003, he became the nation's first openly gay supreme court justice.
In a statement, Brown praised Garrett's readiness to replace Kistler.
"Judge Garrett is a talented, thoughtful, and even-keeled jurist who is passionate about Oregon's courts and the rule of law," Brown said. "He brings to our high court the experience of a respected civil litigator, an effective state legislator, and a productive appellate judge. His brilliant mind and collegial style will be tremendous assets to the court and the people of Oregon."
Garrett starts his new job Jan. 1.
Comments