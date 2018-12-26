Mural Painting Plan in Timeout: The plan to paint over 30 years of student murals at Glencoe Elementary in the Mount Tabor neighborhood ("The Cover-Up," WW, Dec. 12, 2018) has been halted, at least temporarily. School staff decided to cover the murals because some teachers and community members found panels offensive. In a Dec. 14 newsletter, Principal Lori Clark updated the community. "Portland Public Schools is rescheduling the project to paint over the murals," Clark wrote. "One of the artists has granted us permission to paint over the murals with which he assisted. The other artist has retained an attorney regarding the mural projects he facilitated." Kohel Haver, a lawyer for that artist, Michael Florin Dente, says PPS has not done what's neeeded to comply with the Visual Artists Rights Act, a federal law that protects murals painted by living artists. "Mr. Dente is an important living artist who signed the work," Haver says. "This is exactly what the law was meant to protect."