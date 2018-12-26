Portland adventurer Colin O'Brady, already the holder of three world records in extreme adventure sports, has won the battle to be the first person to cross Antarctica without the help of others or any kind of propulsion such as sled dogs, mechanical devices or wind power.
O'Brady, 33, set off in November on a nearly 1,000 mile crossing of ridged, crevassed ice amid high winds, temperatures dozens of degrees below zero and pulling a sled that weighed 375 pounds.
In addition to all those challenges, O'Brady faced stiff competition from British explorer Louis Rudd, who was also seeking to make an historic first crossing.
O'Brady originally thought the crossing might take him 70 days but he told followers on Instagram today he'd completed the voyage in just 54 days, finishing with an extraordinary 77.5 mile, 32-hour burst.
O'Brady is the son of grocery pioneer Brian Rohter and former mayoral candidate Eileen Brady. In 2016, WW decreed him "Portland's best explorer." He just got a little better.
Comments