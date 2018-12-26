As a child, after coming to Portland in August 1955, I was privileged to ride the Oregon City Portland Traction Company line part of Rose City Transit that failed to pay its graft or fees in 1957 during the construction of the temporary east-end ramp for the Hawthorne Bridge (which was replaced some 40 years later). Thus, the curved section was not laid, so the line would approach the bridge but not cross it. I was privileged to remember a very scenic ride (one of many) from 96th and Flavel in December 1955 at age 4, when my mother, paying a thin, silver dime, would take my little brother and me to Meier & Frank (now the closed Macy's) to see Santa Claus. It was snowing! The conductor wore a duck-billed hat, shined. He also had a big, white-haired handlebar mustache and a smile from ear to ear. It was an open-air car, but all were bundled for the cold ride to town. For my 4-year-old mind, it was magic. For my mother, it was a connection to her childhood growing up in Tacoma with streetcars before they disappeared at the end of WWII. She went crazy that year of 1958. Or, at least, it was the first of her many bipolar episodes.