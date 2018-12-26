The story: In a moment that proved Portlanders will get their hackles up over the closure of anything if it’s old enough, critics mobilized after a January announcement that the third-oldest McDonald’s in the U.S., at Southeast 91st Avenue and Powell Boulevard, would be demolished to make way for a fancier one. Although it hadn’t been a functioning restaurant in almost 40 years—it was preserved on the lot as a monument to the franchise’s classic ’60s architecture—supporters launched a bid to save the building, calling for the boycott of all McDonald’s if this one was knocked down.