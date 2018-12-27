It's been quite a year, Portland.
From revived cult obsessions to bloody street brawls, the city has been anything but quiet. As this year comes to an end, we compiled a review of the sounds and voices that defined 2018.
Among the highlights: A revival of Tonya Harding and the Rajneeshees, Kevin Durant ruining CJ McCollum's podcast, the police chief talking trash at protesters, and the wildest exaggerations Fox News made about Portland's anarchic streets.
Stream Portland's audio year in review here, and get ready for another
painfully long great year.
