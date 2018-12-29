WHAT TO KNOW:
- President Trump pronounces the word “Oregon” in a way we’ve never heard it said before. It’s just one of the highlights from our audio year in review. (Another one: Kevin Durant ruining CJ McCollum’s podcast.)
- Good news as the year ends: Oregon’s economic boom is spreading from the city to the country, and communities of color are seeing poverty hit record lows.
- Even more reason for optimism: Portland is on pace to record the fewest murders of America’s 30 biggest cities.
- Want to know what U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley’s campaign will sound like? We transcribed his entire stump speech from a recent dinner in Iowa.
- End 2018 right. Don’t drink and drive on New Year’s Eve. Portland’s public transit is free after 8 pm, and MAX trains will run until 3 am.
WHERE TO SPEND NEW YEAR'S EVE:
- 2019 is fast-approaching. And if you still haven’t decided how to ring in the new year, fear not. We compiled a list of 21 Portland New Year’s Eve events, ranked in order from lit to chill.
WHERE TO EAT:
- It’s not too late to try some of this year’s stand-out restaurants. Willamette Week‘s food critics compiled a list of their favorite Portland dishes of 2018 (which you can also eat in 2019.)
