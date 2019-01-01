The identity of the financial backers of the Portland Diamond Project, the group seeking to bring a Major League Baseball franchise to this city, is a closely guarded secret.
The only investors publicly identified so far have been Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, the singer Ciara.
But WW has learned that Harvey Platt, the retired CEO of Platt Electric, is also one of the group’s backers.
Records show that Platt, whose family sold Platt Electric in 2012 for $382 million, formed a company called Home Plate Investments LLC in September 2017, two months after PDP was formed.
Platt didn’t return a call seeking comment, but PDP spokesman John McIsaac confirmed his involvement, although he would not share details.
“Harvey is very excited to support the campaign to bring MLB to Portland,” McIsaac says.
