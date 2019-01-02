Larry Weinberg, a founder and original owner of the Portland Trail Blazers, has died at 92, according to a statement from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.
In 1970, Weinberg and two partners, Herman Sarkowsky and Robert Schmertz, secured the rights to an NBA expansion franchise in Portland, paying $3.7 million for that opportunity.
Weinberg, who'd built a fortune in residential real estate, became the club's president and majority owner in 1975. Under his leadership, the team won its only NBA championship in 1977. He sold the team in 1988 to Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen for $70 million. (Allen died Oct. 15, 2018.)
Weinberg and his family traveled to Portland in January 2017 to participate in the 40th anniversary celebration of the team's championship.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), a former college basketball player and an ardent Blazer fan
