During bankruptcy proceedings, records show, court officials determined that because the property had been uninsured and was saddled with land-use restrictions, the View Point Inn had no monetary value. Thompson reclaimed it and emerged from bankruptcy in 2012 as owner of the charred, blue-tarp-covered structure. After years without a roof or windows, the building was in desperate shape. But its commanding location 1,100 feet above the Columbia River attracted the Fruehaufs. (Thompson could not be reached for comment.)