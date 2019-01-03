WHAT TO KNOW:

WHERE TO SHOP:

Two dedicated cosplayers have opened Portland's first leather shop and meadery. You'll find everything from chainmail bikinis to jewelry made from roadkill bones.

WHERE TO EAT:

The best pastry to have with coffee is coffee cake. This is fairly obvious. But if you want to find the finest coffee cake in Portland, here are your top options.

Oui Presse’s coffee cake. IMAGE: WW Staff.
