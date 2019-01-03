WHAT TO KNOW:
- The View Point Inn became a magnet for Twilight fans after a vampire-prom scene was shot there. Then it burned down. New owners want to restore it as a Columbia Gorge “wellness retreat.” But there’s a problem.
- Larry Weinberg, who co-founded the Portland Trail Blazers and owned the team during its 1977 championship run, has died at age 92.
- City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty was sworn in Wednesday, becoming the first African-American woman to serve on the Portland City Council.
- For the first time ever, the Oregon Health Authority has produced a map of life expectancy by census tract. It shows big differences in how long Oregonians live.
- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler went on a fundraising spree at the end of the year. Maybe he’s running for reelection after all.
- North Portland soul food destination Dub’s will be serving chicken and waffles in St. Johns again. 2019 is good.
WHERE TO SHOP:
Two dedicated cosplayers have opened Portland's first leather shop and meadery. You'll find everything from chainmail bikinis to jewelry made from roadkill bones.
WHERE TO EAT:
The best pastry to have with coffee is coffee cake. This is fairly obvious. But if you want to find the finest coffee cake in Portland, here are your top options.
