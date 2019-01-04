The all-woman board of Multnomah County is #scandalous.
The county board of commissioners, which for the past two years has been all women and a majority of women of color, today posted a video of themselves and their staffers dancing in support of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) who recently became the center of a failed right-wing smear campaign that unearthed a video of her dancing in college.
Days before Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest women in history to be elected to the House of Representatives, was sworn into Congress, an old video of her dancing was circulated by a now-deleted Twitter account @AnonymousQ1776.
"Here is America's favorite commie know-it-all acting like a clueless nitwit she is," the user wrote, posting a 2010 video of Ocasio-Cortez and her Boston University friends imitating The Breakfast Club dance moves.
The attempt at discrediting the new congresswoman quickly backfired.
Thousands of supporters, including original Breakfast Club cast member Molly Ringwald, laughed off the smear, applauding the congresswoman's coolness. Ocasio-Cortez even recorded a sequel.
Among the recent supporters: Multnomah County commissioners.
"Oh hey AOC," the county's chief operating officer, Marissa Madrigal, tweeted this afternoon. "Women in Multnomah County government dance too!"
Jessica Vega Pederson, the commissioner for District 3, also chimed in "Sometimes dance is what happens when women lead!"
