When a female legislative staffer complained of unwanted attention from Maxey in May 2015, Maxey kept his job. (Maxey denied the woman's accusation.) But when Courtney's office manager, a woman, acknowledged dating a male member of the House of Representatives, she told a state investigator that in July 2015, she was offered the choice of resigning, being demoted or being fired. She was given that ultimatum even though dating a House member was allowed under legislative rules. The woman position was sent home and she was given five months pay.