When lawmakers convene in Salem tomorrow to organize for the upcoming 2019 session, the longest serving Senate president in Oregon history, Peter Courtney (D-Salem), will be without Robin Maxey, his spokesman for the past 11 years.
Earlier this week, drawing on a recently released Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries investigation into workplace harassment in the Capitol, WW contrasted the way Courtney handled two staff issues in 2015.
When a female legislative staffer complained of unwanted attention from Maxey in May 2015, Maxey kept his job. (Maxey denied the woman's accusation.) But when Courtney's office manager, a woman, acknowledged dating a male member of the House of Representatives, she told a state investigator that in July 2015, she was offered the choice of resigning, being demoted or being fired. She was given that ultimatum even though dating a House member was allowed under legislative rules. The woman position was sent home and she was given five months pay.
Late this afternoon, Oregon Public Broadcasting's Lauren Dake reported on Twitter that Maxey has resigned. Here's Dake's tweet:
