Lawmakers are meeting in Salem today in an organizational gathering prior to convening their 80th session on Jan. 22.
One of the first orders of business for both chambers is to elect presiding officers. Normally, that is a suspense-free election because the majority party chooses its leader in December caucuses.
But after the release earlier this month of an investigation into workplace harassment conducted by the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries, the spotlight has been on House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) and Senate President Peter Courtney (D-Salem).
Kotek won re-election as Speaker, with all 38 Democrats voting for her. Courtney was also easily reelected to the top post in the Senate, but there was symbolic resistance.
On the Senate side, Sens. Herman Baertschiger Jr. (R-Grants Pass) and Brian Boquist (R-Dallas) voted "no" on Courtney's nomination. So did rookie Sen. Shemia Fagan (D-Portland). There had been speculation that Sen. Sara Gelser (D-Corvallis), who has been critical of Courtney's handling of harassment complaints, would also vote "no." She voted "yes," but said she would file a vote explanation.
Comments