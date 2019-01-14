"As a returning caucus member, I made a commitment to my colleagues in November to support our nominee on the Senate floor today. I requested a caucus meeting where I might have been able to raise and hopefully resolve concerns that have arisen since that time, but that request was denied. I cast an Aye vote to keep my commitment to my colleagues and because no other candidate stepped forward to take on this work. I am filing this vote explanation to formally document my concern and to express my hope that the depth of this concern will be heard and met with immediate change. I hope for change in the tone of the discussion about the experiences of complainants and witnesses in the BOLI report. I hope for a full and independent investigation into the allegations that the Senate President's office made inappropriate decisions or comments regarding the dating choices of an employee. I hope to see the issue of changing our culture remain front and center until our staff tell us they feel safe, they feel heard, they feel respected and they feel like things are improving"