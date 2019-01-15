U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) took to Twitter yesterday to condemn racist remarks made by fellow Iowa Rep. Steve King.
Walden and other GOP leaders yesterday voted unanimously to remove King from his committees for his comments defending white nationalism.
"Racism, bigotry, and prejudice have no place in America, where we hold true that all men and women are created equal. The comments of Steve King are reprehensible and unbecoming of any person, much less an elected representative," Walden tweeted yesterday.
He continued: "That's why I voted alongside my colleagues to remove Mr. King from his committee assignments tonight. I join all Americans in condemning his comments and am proud of the action taken to make it clear that we will not tolerate this blatant disregard for common decency."
King, who served on agriculture, judiciary and small business committees, was quoted in an interview with the New York Times last week saying, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?"
The representative has an over-a-decade-long record of commentary that is similarly racist and anti-immigrant.
Yesterday's vote to strip King of his committee roles does not remove him from office or the GOP's party meetings for House members, but it does severely limit his power.
