Fish Pushes Brownfield Redevelopment Deal: Even as the city and county struggle to reach an agreement on a $57 million deal to spend hotel tax dollars on homeless services, the two governments are negotiating another ambitious venture. City Commissioner Nick Fish is pushing a proposal that would encourage redevelopment of 900 acres of potentially contaminated property within the city of Portland by offering tax abatements—specifically, no added taxes on development of brownfields for up to 15 years in exchange for cleaning up the sites. "That's not forgone revenue," Fish says. "That's not revenue you ever reasonably expected because it's just sitting there as a brownfield." Fish's proposal, which he expects to bring before the City Council this spring, may steer the incentives toward the development of affordable housing.